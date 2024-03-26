Distracted Driving Awareness Month a chance to reevaluate what you do behind the wheel, experts say

Next month is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and safety advocates consider it a chance to reevaluate what you do behind the wheel.

These days, the distractions are endless for both adults and teens who just learned how to drive.

According to PennDOT, about one in four crashes in Pennsylvania involve distracted driving and 400 people are killed every year in the state.

The message from state police that could keep everybody on the roads safe -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

