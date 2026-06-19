DJ Pauly D joins Brett Young on bill for World Cup Fan Zone at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — Internationally recognized entertainer DJ Pauly D is set to perform July 5 at the free Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zone at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

This announcement adds a second major musical act to the multi-day celebration, which also features a performance by hit country artist Brett Young on July 4. The event honors the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zone — which runs on July 4, 5, 9 and 19 — will bring soccer fans together at the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers.

Admission is free and open to the public, offering a series of watch parties, festivals and activities alongside the musical performances.The programming supports the global tournament while commemorating a significant national anniversary.

“Pittsburgh is ready to welcome soccer fans from across the region and around the world, and adding D to the lineup gives fans another exciting reason to come experience the Fan Zone,” Jay Roberts, vice president of stadium operations and management for Acrisure Stadium. “This will be a one-of-a-kind celebration of sports, music, family entertainment and civic pride during one of the biggest global sporting events. On the heels of a record-breaking NFL Draft, Pittsburgh is ready to celebrate once again and showcase what makes this city so great.”

DJ Pauly D’s performance will follow the conclusion of the World Cup match that begins at 8 p.m. That day’s schedule includes FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 watch parties at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., an America 250 Festival inside and outside the stadium, youth soccer clinics, Ferris wheel rides, family-friendly activities and food and beverage vendors.

On July 4, following the 5 p.m. World Cup match, Young will perform a free concert outside of Gate A on the stadium campus. This day also features watch parties at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., an America 250 Festival, youth soccer clinics, family-friendly activities and fireworks.

Additional Fan Zone dates include Thursday, July 9, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a watch party inside the stadium for a 4 p.m. Quarterfinal match. The final day, Sunday, July 19, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature a watch party inside the stadium for the 3 p.m. FIFA World Cup Final.

Youth soccer clinics, hosted by Citiparks, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy and Sports Pittsburgh, will take place on July 4, 5 and 9. These clinics offer young players the chance to train on the Steelers and Panthers’ home field with experienced coaches.

The Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zone is organized by Gov. Josh Shapiro and Visit PA, in partnership with Philadelphia Soccer 2026. Additional support comes from VisitPITTSBURGH and the City of Pittsburgh, as well as donors VisitPITTSBURGH, the Henry L. Hillman Foundation and the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

Beyond Pittsburgh, Fan Zones will also be hosted in Scranton and Reading, extending the global tournament’s energy and economic impact across Pennsylvania.

Click here to register for admission to the Pittsburgh Fan Zone and the July 4 and 5 America 250 festival.

Click here for more information about the Fan Zone.

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