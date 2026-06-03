Acrisure Stadium to act as Fan Zone during World Cup

PITTSBURGH — Officials announced the programming lineup for the Pennsylvania World Cup Fan Zone in Pittsburgh, a free, multi-day celebration welcoming soccer fans for viewing experiences during select FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches.

The events are scheduled for July 4, 5, 9 and 19 at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Fan Zone will feature all-ages programming, including live music, youth soccer clinics, family-friendly activities and interactive fan experiences. Fourth of July weekend programming will also include an America 250 festival. At Acrisure Stadium, fans are invited to gather on the field and in the stands on July 4 and 5. For the events on July 9 and 19, fans will gather in the stands. Broadcasts of Knockout Round matches will be shown on the stadium’s 28-by-96-foot screen.

The Fan Zone is organized by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Visit PA, in partnership with Philadelphia Soccer 2026, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit local host committee planning FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in Philadelphia. Fan Zones will be hosted in two other Pennsylvania cities: Scranton and Reading.

Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro highlighted the significance of the event for all residents.

“The FIFA World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that should benefit all Pennsylvanians... From live music to youth soccer clinics – all offered for free – the Pittsburgh Fan Zone will give Pennsylvanians an opportunity to come together and watch the world’s best players compete on the big screen," he said.

Admission to the Pittsburgh Fan Zone, as well as the July 4 and 5 America 250 festival, is free and open to the public.

Registration for the Pittsburgh Fan Zone is currently available online.

Registration and times for youth soccer clinics will be announced at a later date.

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