DK Metcalf looks forward to catching passes from ‘cerebral’ Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf weighed in on the Aaron Rodgers’ signing during his media availability on Tuesday. The All-Pro wide receiver is chomping at the bit to learn from the four-time NFL MVP quarterback.

“Just how cerebral he is and how he views the game,” Metcalf said. “I like the way he views the game from a receiver’s standpoint, but also from a quarterback’s standpoint. I think I can gain a lot of knowledge just from being around him because he’s seen a lot of football. Just trying to soak up as much information as I can.”

DK Metcalf believes Rodgers’ skillset fits his game perfectly.

“How quickly he releases the ball and me getting off the line of scrimmage fast is one thing that stands out first,” he said.

