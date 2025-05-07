DLC says fewer than 1K homes still without power from last Tuesday’s severe storms

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company claims its power restoration efforts have reached “substantial completion,” since most households that lost power during severe storms on April 29 have service back.

The outages for the utility company peaked at around 325,000 customers, which is about half of its customer base.

Since then, DLC crews, along with more than 600 outside contractors, have worked almost nonstop. As of Tuesday night, around 5,500 customers remained without service.

But, DLC claims fewer than 1,000 of those without power lost service because of the April 29 storm. Crews reportedly found "more extensive damage to the circuits that serve these customers," and other weather events slowed down progress.

The other couple thousand outages are the result of subsequent weather events, according to DLC.

DLC says power should be back for everyone by 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group