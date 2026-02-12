‘Do not drive’ warning issued for thousands of vehicles with unrepaired Takata airbag recall

Five million cars nationwide have unrepaired Takata airbags that could be deadly for the driver or passengers if they go off. Metal shards can be sent flying through the car, and dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries around the country have already been reported because of it.

These unrepaired recalls prompted a “do not drive” warning for a quarter of a million Chrysler vehicles on the road with Takata airbags.

Texas, California and Florida are the top three states with the most vehicles on the road that have unrepaired Takata airbags. Pennsylvania is 10th on the list with about 140,000 vehicles.

Drivers are being urged to get these recalls taken care of immediately because the unrepaired vehicles are potentially life-threatening. Your local dealership or the manufacturer will fix the recall at no cost.

You can check to see if your car has a recall by going to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website and entering your license plate number or VIN.

