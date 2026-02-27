Dog euthanized after being found ‘lifeless’ in Westmoreland County apartment; 2 women facing charges

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two women are accused of abandoning a dog for about two weeks without food or water in a Westmoreland County apartment.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, Rostraver Township police were called to the Rostraver Apartments on Mathews Road.

Managers had reported hearing a dog barking, and when they went into the apartment, found it in deplorable conditions.

Officials say the apartment was unsanitary, covered in animal feces and had no heat. The apartment’s temperature was about 45 degrees at the time.

A maintenance worker found the dog, a Shih Tzu, “lifeless and barely breathing” in a closet, officials say.

Police took the dog to an animal hospital, but it had to be euthanized because of its condition. A necropsy showed the dog was suffering from malnutrition, starvation and hypothermia.

Police contacted the apartment’s previous tenant, Skylar Majors-Frost, who said she was in the hospital for 10 days and asked Kisha Bradley, of Monessen, to take care of the dog.

Both women were charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals, and neglect.

