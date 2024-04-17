Dog found abandoned, tied to tree in McCandless park undergoes surgery

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — The dog found tied up and left in a McCandless park during storms earlier this month has had her first surgery.

A volunteer at the West Deer Township dog shelter said Josie underwent her first surgery Tuesday and is doing well.

Josie has serious medical issues, including a thyroid tumor and a massive tumor on the side of her body. Both tumors need surgically removed and will cost thousands of dollars.

The shelter said help is asking the community for donations to help save Josie’s life.

If you would like to help Josie, you can drop off or mail donations to the West Deer Township dog shelter located at 109 East Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024, or send money to the shelter’s Venmo account @westdeerdogshelter.

