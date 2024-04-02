Local

PennDOT anticipates ‘Bathtub’ area of Parkway East will close Wednesday due to flooding

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

File photo

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The “Bathtub” area of westbound Parkway East is anticipated to close on Wednesday morning, according to PennDOT.

A news release said the area is expected to close at 10 a.m.

If water levels rise faster than expected, the area will close earlier.

PennDOT sent the following detour:

  • From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp
  • Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard
  • Bear left onto the westbound I-376 ramp toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
  • End detour

In addition to westbound I-376, these ramps will be closed:

  • Ramp from Grant Street to westbound I-376
  • Ramp from Fifth Avenue/Boulevard of the Allies to west near Oakland
  • Access from Point State Park to eastbound I-376
  • Ramp from Stanwix Street to eastbound I-376
  • Ramp from Market Street to eastbound I-376
  • Ramp from Wood Street to eastbound I-376

PennDOT also said the ramp carrying traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge on I-279 south or the “interstate connector” is also expected to close at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic will be detoured:

  • Take southbound I-279 to the Fort Pitt Bridge/westbound I-376
  • Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
  • Take the Banksville Road/Route 19 (Exit 69A) exit
  • Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376, following signs for Uniontown/Route51
  • Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
  • Stay in the right-hand lane and follow signs to eastbound I-376/Monroeville
  • End detour

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Heavy rain, severe storms could cause flooding in the Pittsburgh region
  • Pittsburgh to host new music festival this fall from producers of Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo
  • Section of I-79 closed due to crash, truck rollover
  • VIDEO: Teen dead, another injured after shooting in Braddock
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read