PennDOT anticipates ‘Bathtub’ area of Parkway East will close Wednesday due to flooding

PITTSBURGH — The “Bathtub” area of westbound Parkway East is anticipated to close on Wednesday morning, according to PennDOT.

A news release said the area is expected to close at 10 a.m.

If water levels rise faster than expected, the area will close earlier.

PennDOT sent the following detour:

From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp

Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard

Bear left onto the westbound I-376 ramp toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

End detour

In addition to westbound I-376, these ramps will be closed:

Ramp from Grant Street to westbound I-376

Ramp from Fifth Avenue/Boulevard of the Allies to west near Oakland

Access from Point State Park to eastbound I-376

Ramp from Stanwix Street to eastbound I-376

Ramp from Market Street to eastbound I-376

Ramp from Wood Street to eastbound I-376

PennDOT also said the ramp carrying traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge on I-279 south or the “interstate connector” is also expected to close at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic will be detoured:

Take southbound I-279 to the Fort Pitt Bridge/westbound I-376

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

Take the Banksville Road/Route 19 (Exit 69A) exit

Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376, following signs for Uniontown/Route51

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

Stay in the right-hand lane and follow signs to eastbound I-376/Monroeville

End detour

