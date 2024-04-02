PennDOT anticipates ‘Bathtub’ area of Parkway East will close Wednesday due to flooding

PITTSBURGH — The “Bathtub” area of westbound Parkway East is anticipated to close on Wednesday morning, according to PennDOT.
A news release said the area is expected to close at 10 a.m.
If water levels rise faster than expected, the area will close earlier.
PennDOT sent the following detour:
- From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp
- Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard
- Bear left onto the westbound I-376 ramp toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
- End detour
In addition to westbound I-376, these ramps will be closed:
- Ramp from Grant Street to westbound I-376
- Ramp from Fifth Avenue/Boulevard of the Allies to west near Oakland
- Access from Point State Park to eastbound I-376
- Ramp from Stanwix Street to eastbound I-376
- Ramp from Market Street to eastbound I-376
- Ramp from Wood Street to eastbound I-376
PennDOT also said the ramp carrying traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge on I-279 south or the “interstate connector” is also expected to close at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Traffic will be detoured:
- Take southbound I-279 to the Fort Pitt Bridge/westbound I-376
- Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
- Take the Banksville Road/Route 19 (Exit 69A) exit
- Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376, following signs for Uniontown/Route51
- Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
- Stay in the right-hand lane and follow signs to eastbound I-376/Monroeville
- End detour
