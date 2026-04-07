Dog killed in Elizabeth Township house fire

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire broke out at a home in Elizabeth Township on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 1800 block of Roy Street around 9:20 a.m.

Fire officials on scene told Channel 11 the fire started near a recliner and went up the wall to the second floor.

A dog was killed in the fire. The two residents were not at home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

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