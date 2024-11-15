Dog rescued by firefighters, EMS crews after falling from cliffside in Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — Firefighters and EMS crews pulled a dog to safety overnight Wednesday after it fell from a cliffside in Oakmont.

The Oakmont Volunteer Fire Department and Parkview EMS were called to Dark Hollow Woods Park just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found the dog 50-60 feet down a rugged section of the cliffside.

Crews set up a rope system and were able to secure and lift the dog to safety.

“Once the dog was safely on level ground, team members helped the owner get the dog into their vehicle for a trip to the vet,” the fire department said.

