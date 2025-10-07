Dog starts fire at Pittsburgh home by accidentally turning on stove when jumping up for food

PITTSBURGH — A dog accidentally started a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood on Tuesday morning when it tried to grab food on top of the stove.

Firefighters responded to the house fire in the 100 block of Conover Road around 7:15 a.m.

The dog was rescued from the home and taken to an emergency veterinarian for smoke inhalation.

No one else was inside the home at the time.

Public safety officials said the kitchen had significant damage, and other parts of the home had heat and smoke damage. The person who lives inside made arrangements to stay somewhere else.

Fire investigators determined that the fire started when the dog tried to reach food that was placed on top of the stove and accidentally turned on a burner.

