Dogs enjoy last swim of summer at 3 Allegheny County pools during end-of-summer celebration

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pooches in the Pool

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County pools wrapped up their season today, but not before an end-of-summer tradition loved by area pups.

Boyce Park, North Park and Settlers Cabin Pools all held a “Pooches in the Pool” event to close out the day.

Once the pools closed to people around 3 p.m., dogs were invited to take a dip and splash around with their owners and other puppy pals.

