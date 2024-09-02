Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a motorcycle crash on the South Side that left a man in critical condition.

Pittsburgh police said emergency crews were called to East Carson Street at South 21st Street at around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a car versus motorcycle crash.

The man driving the motorcycle was found in the road. He had significant injuries and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the motorcycle was going eastbound on East Carson Street when a Jeep tried to leave a parking spot and pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the Jeep stayed on scene, police said.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating.

