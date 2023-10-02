Dollar Bank puts another local branch on chopping block - here’s why

Dollar Bank is closing a Monroeville branch, effective Dec. 29.

Located at 2640 Monroeville Blvd., the branch became part of Dollar’s network through its acquisition of Standard Bank, a deal that closed in 2021. In January 2023, when Standard branches were converted to Dollar, that site transitioned to drive-thru only.

“At that time, all existing customers’ primary branch changed to Dollar Bank’s full-service Monroeville locations, approximately a mile away,” Andrew Hasley, executive vice president and chief banking officer, said in a prepared statement. “The decision was made to close the drive-thru branch because of low customer utilization and customers’ preference to be served in other Dollar Bank branches within close proximity.”

