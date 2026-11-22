Dollar General has opened a store in Allegheny County.

The store is located at 900 Mount Royal Blvd, expanding access to affordable household essentials.

Dollar General expects to hire up to 10 employees, with staffing totals dependent on the store’s operational needs.

Beyond retail operations, the new store creates philanthropic opportunities for local institutions. Nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the Mount Royal Boulevard site can apply for educational grants through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation was established in 1993 to support reading and educational initiatives. Since its founding, the charitable organization has awarded nearly $297 million in grants to nonprofit groups, helping more than 25 million individuals pursue basic literacy or continued education.

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