Domino’s awards northwestern Pennsylvania city $25K snow plowing grant

OIL CITY, Pa. — A city in northwestern Pennsylvania earned a $25,000 snow plowing grant, thanks to an effort by Domino’s so people can carry out their favorite pizza — even in the worst of weather.

Over the winter, the chain restaurant launched the Plowing for Pizza program, which awarded 20 cities $25,000 to support snow-plowing efforts based on nominations from the public. Domino’s reasoning for this program: their belief that nothing should stand in the way of a carryout pizza.

Oil City was one of the 20 cities to receive enough nominations from the surrounding community to earn a grant offer. Domino’s says city officials have accepted the offer.

In addition to the funds, Oil City receives a Domino’s Plowing for Pizza kit that includes winter hats, scarves, snow measuring stick and sign, vehicle magnets and other themed items.

Another northwestern Pennsylvania community, Erie, earned the grant. Domino’s says Erie used the funds to purchase salt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group