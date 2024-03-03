Man arrested after stand-off at bar in Beaver County

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A man is in custody after an hours-long stand-off in Beaver County.

Police say officers received a call about a man who was making threats in Beaver Falls at around 1:43 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers were familiar with the suspect involved so they tried to find him at his house but he was not there. They later found him at the CC’s Catch 22 bar on 4th Avenue.

Beaver County ESU had to be called to help get the man out of the bar.

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad was also called after police received information that led them to believe explosives were in a nearby house. A search was made and no explosives were found.

A message was sent to nearby residents asking them to stay indoors while police were responding.

The man was taken into custody without incident, police say.

