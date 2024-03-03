Man injured after military vehicle crashes on I-79 in Butler County

HARMONY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a man who got trapped in a heavy military truck during a crash in Butler County.

Harmony Fire District firefighters say a HEMTT crashed into a guide rail on I-79 at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews worked to pop the driver’s side door and were able to push the dashboard off of the driver’s legs so that he could get out.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. Firefighters say his injuries were minor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group