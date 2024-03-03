Local

Man injured after military vehicle crashes on I-79 in Butler County

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Man injured after military vehicle crashes on I-79 in Butler County Firefighters rescued a man who got trapped in a heavy military truck during a crash in Butler County.

HARMONY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a man who got trapped in a heavy military truck during a crash in Butler County.

Harmony Fire District firefighters say a HEMTT crashed into a guide rail on I-79 at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews worked to pop the driver’s side door and were able to push the dashboard off of the driver’s legs so that he could get out.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. Firefighters say his injuries were minor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

