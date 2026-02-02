Donations, community support pour in after fire damages Greene County apartment building

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Donations and community support have been pouring in after a fire damaged a Greene County apartment building.

The fire on Saturday impacted 10 units at the Mather Apartments in Morgan Township. Three people were reportedly injured, with two being flown to area hospitals.

In the fire’s wake, multiple agencies, businesses and other groups have stepped up to support first responders who battled the blaze and residents who’ve been displaced.

In an update Sunday evening, the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company said the past weekend had been “very difficult” with inclement weather complicating first responders’ duties.

However, the department expressed “sincere thanks and gratitude” for those who contributed resources after the fire.

In another update, the department said clothes are no longer being accepted, though people can still donate household goods and toilet supplies. The department said it will post if victims need or request specific items.

Also, the department shared methods for people to make monetary donations, including by check or Venmo.

The department advises potential donors to be aware of scam donation requests.

A Channel 11 crew went to Mather Christian Church, which says it’s working with the Salvation Army to gather as much as it can for the displaced residents.

“They will need to replace appliances, any special needs equipment that they may need as well,” the Rev. Kenneth Jones said. “They will need clothing, shoes, coats, of course, winter items. And we encourage people because we have been doing this for some time.”

Jones said the best time to make donations at the church are Sundays and Wednesdays after 5 p.m.

©2026 Cox Media Group