Donegal man killed in Fayette County motorcycle crash

Crash A man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Back Creek Road in Saltlick Township, Fayette County, on Thursday.

A Westmoreland County man was killed in a motorcycle crash on a Fayette County road Thursday.

Arthur Pritts, 50, of Donegal, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash along Back Creek Road in Saltlick Township after 10 a.m., according to state police.

The preliminary investigation shows Pritts lost control and left the road, striking a guard rail, police said.

