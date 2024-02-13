Local

Door issue puts Mon Incline back out of service

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Mon Incline The Monongahela Incline connects Mount Washington with downtown Pittsburgh and opened to the public on May 28, 1870. It is the oldest continuously operating funicular railway in the U.S., transporting more than half a million passengers each year.

PITTSBURGH — Days after returning to service after a five-week-long closure, the Monongahela Incline is down again.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit on X, formerly Twitter, said the Mon went out of service because of “an apparent door issue on the west car.” The incline started running again for the first time in over a month on Saturday.

>>> Mount Washington businesses, residents welcome Mon Incline’s reopening

Crews are actively working to fix the issue, but it’s unclear how long the repairs will take.

In the meantime, PRT says a bus will act as a shuttle between the upper and lower stations.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

