Door issue puts Mon Incline back out of service

PITTSBURGH — Days after returning to service after a five-week-long closure, the Monongahela Incline is down again.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit on X, formerly Twitter, said the Mon went out of service because of “an apparent door issue on the west car.” The incline started running again for the first time in over a month on Saturday.

Crews are actively working to fix the issue, but it’s unclear how long the repairs will take.

In the meantime, PRT says a bus will act as a shuttle between the upper and lower stations.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

