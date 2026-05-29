Dormont Council to vote on exclusive negotiating agreement for possible residential buildings

DORMONT, Pa. — Big changes are already on the way for the 41-year-old Dormont Junction T Station, but it’s a proposal involving the station’s parking lots that is generating the most discussion.

Dormont Council is expected to vote Monday on whether to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Philadelphia-based developer Pennrose. The agreement would begin a lengthy process to explore the possibility of redeveloping the parking lot property near the station.

The proposal remains in its early stages, but preliminary renderings show three possible residential buildings on the site.

“There’s a lot of questions out there, for sure,” said Dormont Borough Council President Amie Downs.

Downs said she has been frustrated by rumors and misconceptions circulating online, particularly regarding affordable housing.

“It’s disheartening, frankly. I think the reason so many of us pick Dormont is because it’s so welcoming. There is a place for everyone here. People talk about low-income housing and automatically assign stereotypes to it. That’s not the case at all,” Downs said.

The concept presented to borough leaders includes housing for young adults, families and seniors, along with affordable housing units.

However, Downs emphasized that Monday’s vote would not approve any construction project.

“It doesn’t mean we are moving forward with the project. It doesn’t mean we are putting shovels in the ground. It doesn’t mean any of those things. What it means is we are going to take six to twenty-four months to talk with the developer,” she said.

The possibility of redevelopment has sparked strong reactions on social media.

One woman wrote, “Adding 180 new households right at that bottleneck means a ton of extra delivery trucks, Uber traffic and congestion.”

Others defended the idea of affordable housing. One commenter responded, “People against affordable housing give me the ick.”

Some residents say their biggest concern is parking.

“Dormont Avenue, West Liberty Avenue, there is not parking. And the parking that is provided is for the residents. It’s like a jungle out there trying to find it,” said Dormont resident Josie Gann.

Still, Gann said she supports welcoming new residents into the community.

“Accept new people. If everyone was the same, it would be so boring,” she said.

Pennrose said the project is still in its infancy and that no final plans have been determined.

In a statement to Channel 11, the company said:

“Pennrose is honored to have been selected by the PRT to develop a transit-oriented development opportunity at Dormont Junction. The project is in very early stages, and we are looking forward to working closely with the community, the Borough of Dormont, and PRT to deliver a project the community will be proud of.”

The developer said preliminary concepts include approximately 180 mixed-income residential units across three buildings serving a range of income levels, including senior and family housing.

Pennrose also said early plans include approximately 162 parking spaces for residents and commuters, though the company stressed those numbers are not final.

The company added that it is committed to a robust public engagement process and that Dormont residents will play a central role in shaping any future development.

If council approves the negotiating agreement Monday night, borough leaders say there would still be months, and potentially years, of discussions, studies and public input before any decision is made on whether to move forward with a project.

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