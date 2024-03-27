Dormont Fire Department issues scam alert to residents

The Dormont Fire Department is warning residents of a scam.

People are going door to door stating that they are either with the borough or a utility company conducting carbon monoxide detector inspections, according to a social media post.

The department said they always respond to calls in a uniform that clearly indicates they are with the department, and they do not go to houses and request to enter. They asked that the incidents be reported to the Dormont Police Department.

