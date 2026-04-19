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Dormont Fire Department taking donations for injured firefighter who lost belongings in fire

By WPXI.com News Staff
Dormont FD taking donations for firefighter in need (Dormont Fire Department)
By WPXI.com News Staff

DORMONT, Pa. — The Dormont Fire Department is taking donations to help a firefighter who lost everything in a house fire.

One of Dormont’s firefighters was seriously injured when a fire tore through his home where he lost everything.

The department is collecting gently used clothing for a man, ages 20 to 30, in the following sizes:

  • 30x30 pants
  • 30 shorts
  • M/L shirts
  • Size 10 shoes

People can drop off clothing at the fire station now until April 24.

If no one is available at the station, a donation bin will be by the door.

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