Girl reported missing out of Dormont found safe, police say

DORMONT, Pa. — UPDATE: Just after 8 p.m., Dormont Police confirmed that a missing 8-year-old girl has been found and is safe.

Dormont Police are looking for a missing girl who was last seen at an elementary school.

Officers said Ceanna Silvio, 8, was last seen at Dormont Elementary School.

She was wearing a gray unicorn shirt and sandals with straps.

Her hair was in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dormont Police Department at (412) 561-8900.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group