Downed power lines halt some of PRT’s Silver Line rail cars; shuttle buses running during repairs

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Part of the Silver Line is not running because of downed power lines.

PRT says shuttle buses are operating between Washington Junction and Library Station. Rail cars are operating between Mesta to Library Station on the Silver Line.

Due to downed power lines, shuttle buses are operating from Washington Junction to Library Station. Rail cars are operating from Mesta to Library Station on the Silver Line. Crews are working to repair the power lines and restore service as quickly as possible. — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) June 3, 2025

PRT was not immediately sure why the lines came down just south of Washington Junction over Milford Drive, but said crews are working to repair lines and restore service as quickly as possible.

A PRT spokesperson confirms this incident did not cause any cars to derail or any injuries to riders.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group