Downtown Farmers Market returns to Pittsburgh, moved to new spot for 2025

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — Downtown Pittsburgh’s Farmers Market is returning this week.

The market is usually held in Market Square but will be moved to PPG Plaza this year.

Market Square is undergoing renovations.

Opening day is Thursday, May 15.

Markets will run weekly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 25.

It features local produce and goods from a rotating lineup of more than two dozen vendors.

