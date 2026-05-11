Downtown Pittsburgh farmers market starting back up in Market Square

PITTSBURGH — Another favorite seasonal market is starting up in Pittsburgh.

The Downtown Farmers Market, a staple in Pittsburgh for the last two decades, returns to Market Square on Thursday.

The market will run weekly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 29.

Each week, visitors can expect more than 30 local vendors offering regionally grown produce, organic goods, small-batch food, artisan merchandise and more.

This is just one of multiple farmers markets around the city that are starting up for the summer season. Pittsburgh’s CitiParks department coordinates three other popular markets located throughout the city.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group