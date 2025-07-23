Downtown Pittsburgh getting new grocery store featuring organic food, café, juice bar

PITTSBURGH — It’s something Downtown residents have wanted for a long time: a grocery store is moving into the Golden Triangle.

New businesses and revamped entertainment venues are coming to Downtown Pittsburgh. Now, a new grocery store called Well Well Market is next.

The Downtown Neighbors Alliance helped to bring the store to Liberty Avenue, near the corner of Ninth Street.

Officials say the store will have organic food and a café and juice bar.

Well Well Market is being opened by a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and should be done before the NFL Draft in April.

