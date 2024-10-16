Downtown Pittsburgh high-rise evacuated after fire starts in apartment

PITTSBURGH — Residents were evacuated from a Downtown Pittsburgh high-rise apartment building on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out.

Emergency crews were called to Midtown Towers along Liberty Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

Heavy smoke was coming from an apartment on the 13th floor. The fire was quickly knocked down and was contained in one area.

Pittsburgh police said the Salvation Army helped first responders and residents who had to evacuate with blankets, food and hot beverages.

All residents who had to evacuate were allowed back in around 8:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Displaced residents have been offered temporary accommodations, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group