Downtown Pittsburgh Mediterranean restaurant issued consumer alert

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County officials issued an alert to the public after an inspection found multiple violations at a downtown Pittsburgh restaurant.

The Allegheny County Health Department listed numerous violations for Christo’s Mediterranean Grille, which include:

Cold food held at unsafe temperatures

Inadequate facilities to maintain temperature

Inadequate pest management

Lack of a Certified Food Protection Manager

The inspection report indicates two of the violations create a high risk for foodborne illness: food being held at unsafe temperatures and inadequate pest management.

The report further explains that the temperature of the walk-in cooler where items like raw salmon and cooked chicken are stored is around 46-47 degrees — when it should be 41 degrees or below.

Health officials also say there are “large amounts” of large German roaches in the kitchen, despite employee claims of monthly treatments. There are also mice droppings by the server area.

The report also indicates lower-level violations, such as plumbing issues, prepared foods without date marking and the lack of a certified food preparation manager.

The restaurant was given corrective actions for each violation.

Click here to see the full report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group