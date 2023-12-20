Downtown Pittsburgh restaurant owner frustrated with construction equipment left outside business

PITTSBURGH — A business owner says the construction outside his Downtown Pittsburgh restaurant stinks: and he means that literally.

Spencer Warren owns The Warren Bar and Burrow on Seventh Street.

He says he’s been trying to get answers from the city for months because construction equipment and a port-a-potty have been outside his business.

“They put a port-a-john right outside of our door and people still eat outside. We have it heated so people are comfortable and all the construction equipment is out there,” Warran said.

Channel 11 reached out to the mayor’s office, and a spokesperson told us this work isn’t being done by the city, it’s an outside contractor.

The city told Channel 11 it had the equipment removed, but Warren told us the only thing that’s gone is the port-a-potty.

“I would just like it moved so we don’t appear closed because it really makes it appear like we’re closed and we posted something and so many people commented, ‘Oh I thought you guys were doing construction,’ it’s not us,” Warren said.

We’re still working to figure out who this contractor is and what the project entails.

