Woman wants to find people who tried to help her husband killed in weekend Parkway East crash

PITTSBURGH — The day before Ron Richards died in a car crash outside of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, he was on top of a Holiday Park fire truck, dressed as Santa Claus.

“He had fun with his firefighter guy friends, and girlfriends because there are lots of ladies too. They all loved him. There wasn’t one person who didn’t love him,” his wife Rebecca Richards told Channel 11.

He had been with the department for 10 years -- up until this weekend when his SUV veered off the road, hit a guide rail and crashed.

His family tells me that they believe Ron had a medical emergency, and then lost control of the SUV.

Ron’s wife, Rebecca, now feels lost without him.

“It was always a kiss on the cheek, a kiss on the forehead, see ya later babe. I’m off to work,” she said.

In the three days after her husband died, Rebecca found out that two people tried to help him in the aftermath of the crash.

“They were trying to help him, but they couldn’t get to him because he was too far down over the hill,” Rebecca said.

She feels desperate to find the people who tried to save her husband’s life.

“I would like to know who they are. Just so I could say thank you for being there with him. That’s what I would really like. That would make my Christmas,” she said.

