Downtown Pittsburgh’s Market Square to receive upgrades as part of $600M investment

PITTSBURGH — A plan to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh is becoming clearer.

Channel 11 first reported in October that $600 million was headed Downtown.

One area that could see some of that money is Market Square.

“I think we would all agree that Market Square is the heartbeat of Downtown,” Bruce Chan, Senior Director of Urban Design for the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, said.

His group, along with a New York company, pitched the changes to the Historic Review Commission. One of the big goals is to make the area more pedestrian friendly.

Chan says the group did a number of surveys and that came out as a top priority.

“The idea is to create a strong connection for those who are walking Downtown to other parts of Downtown.”

The pitch comes as the state announced millions of dollars headed to Point State Park. There are planned upgrades to the fountain, landscaping, walkways and more.

All of this in advance of the 2026 NFL Draft.

“The NFL Draft is one, singular event that’s happening. We’re really trying to create a more long-term change to Downtown,” Chan said.

There is no price tag on the market Square project yet, but we do know about $3.4 million is earmarked for Point State Park.

Both projects are expected to kick off in Spring of 2025.

