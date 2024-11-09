Dozens gather at Point State Park to protest President-elect Donald Trump’s victory

PITTSBURGH — Dozens of demonstrators gathered at Point Start Park to protest President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory on Friday. They carried signs that read, “We are not going back” and chanted, “My body, my choice.”

“We are afraid of what’s coming, but we are not going to back down,” said Steve Capri, an organizer with Socialist Alternative Group.

Capri told Channel 11 News that across the country, grassroots organizations have hosted rallies in Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia and now Pittsburgh protesting President-elect Trump’s victory and the country’s two-party system.

“Trump is an attack on all of us so we need to unite we need to get organized join movements study and learn together,” Capri said.

Demonstrators we spoke with said they are scared that now that Trump has won the election, he will begin to enact some of the policies he campaigned on; like mass deportation, abandoning Biden’s new green energy plan and restricting reproductive rights for women.

“I fear for women’s health, for their actual lives, I mean people need to have access to this healthcare,” said demonstrator Nora Robb. She continued, “It’s hard, I really feel for people, like I can feel the fear, and if I can do one small part, and put a face to what people are feeling I am OK with that.”

Allegheny County Councilmember Bethany Hallam spoke at the rally and encouraged demonstrators not to accept the status quo. She said that her party, the Democratic party, has a lot of work to do before the mid-term elections.

“I hope we learn from this; I hope that we don’t lose more of our Democratic party base, but instead we bring people in,” Hallam said.

The group plans to host a planning meeting on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Trace Brewing from 2 to 5 p.m.

