Dr. Ben Carson holds banquet for student-scholars in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — More than 200 local students were honored for their outstanding work during a banquet on Sunday.

The Carson Scholars Fund gives out $1,000 to students who find time to give back to their community while also excelling academically. They also receive an Olympic-sized medal and a certificate.

Students in grades 4-11 can apply for the scholarship. They must have a 3.75 GPA.

“The whole idea is to honor those students who achieve at the highest academic levels but also who demonstrate humanitarian qualities because we are trying to develop leaders for the next generation,” said Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson. “We need people who are not only smart but people who care about other people.”

Carson says he holds the banquet to create a sense of excitement for academic superstars.

“The academic superstars, what do they get? A pat on the head and a National Honor Society pin,” Carson said. “We need to encourage more of our students to concentrate on this.”

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic emceed the event which was held at Acrisure Stadium.

Sunday was the 20th year that scholarships had been given out in Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group