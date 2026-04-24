Draft visitors descend upon freshly reopened Market Square businesses, enjoy Primanti Bros.

PITTSBURGH — One of the longest lines in Pittsburgh had nothing to do with the NFL Draft.

People waited to get into Primanti Bros. and the line started long before the lunch crowd.

“We love Primantis in Texas—traveling all this way, I had to grab a sandwich,” Matt Cafrell said.

It was still packed for hours.

For local businesses, the timing of the NFL Draft could not be better.

Many, including Primanti Bros., have just reopened after major renovations took place in Market Square.

“Love Primanti’s, want to come to the Point, then head over to the stadium,” Derek Hollister said.

Now, foot traffic is keeping tables full and lines out the door.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group