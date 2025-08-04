Driver crashes into multiple cars, goes over hillside, runs away pantless in Millvale, witness says

MILLVALE, Pa. — A wild scene unfolded in Millvale Saturday, after a vehicle hit at least two other vehicles while driving erratically.

A witness told Channel 11 she was driving a moving truck up the hill along Lippert Street when another driver tried to get around her. He then hit another vehicle after swerving to miss a pedestrian.

While trying to get turned around, the other driver allegedly hit her truck twice. But then things are said to have escalated further.

“When he realized he wasn’t getting through, he gunned it backwards, almost running over my mother, her husband and my brother, and went down over the hillside through the fence,” said the witness, Ashley Frederick.

She said the driver then jumped out of the car pantless, grabbed a pair of pants and ran off.

Channel 11 has not heard if the man has been located yet.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group