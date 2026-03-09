Person dead after multi-vehicle crash in Washington County, investigators say

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person has reportedly died after a multi-vehicle crash in Washington County on Sunday.

A Washington County 911 supervisor says the crash was reported just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 980 and Clover Lane in Cecil Township.

Reportedly, three vehicles were involved, with one going over a hillside.

The driver of the vehicle that went over the hillside is being called deceased on scene, the supervisor says.

It’s unclear if any other people are hurt.

The Cecil Township Volunteer Fire Co. says Route 980 is closed between O’Hare Road and Swihart Road.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

