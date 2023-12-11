Local

Driver dead after car goes over hillside, crashes into building in Lincoln-Lemington

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A person is dead after a car went over a hillside and crashed into a building in Lincoln-Lemington on Monday afternoon.

The car landed upside down on its roof on top of a building in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue around 3 p.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the roof of the building is severely compromised.

Investigators and rescue crews are working to remove the victim and stabilize the building.

