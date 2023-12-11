Driver dead after car goes over hillside, crashes into building in Lincoln-Lemington

PITTSBURGH — A person is dead after a car went over a hillside and crashed into a building in Lincoln-Lemington on Monday afternoon.

The car landed upside down on its roof on top of a building in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue around 3 p.m. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Antoinette DelBel is talking to a neighbor who heard the crash. WATCH for LIVE updates on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

Investigators say the roof of the building is severely compromised.

Investigators and rescue crews are working to remove the victim and stabilize the building.

