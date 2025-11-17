Driver dies after pickup truck crashes into boulders, rolls down embankment in Allegheny County

FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a pickup truck crashed into boulders in Allegheny County.

Pennsylvania State Police said a 27-year-old man was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado on Millerstown Road in Fawn Township at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers believe the truck went off the road while traveling on a left curve. It entered the right shoulder and hit boulders that were located to the side of it.

This caused the truck to roll down an embankment. The driver was ejected through the driver’s side door window and died from his injuries.

Police have identified him as Scott R. Bajack of Tarentum.

Witnesses believe the truck was speeding at the time of the crash.

