Driver flown to hospital after vehicle crashes into house in Indiana County

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a house while multiple people were inside in Indiana County.

The Indiana Fire Association said the crash happened Saturday at 4:30 a.m. on Route 22 in Armstrong Township.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle but they were trapped. Firefighters said the windshield and roof was pushed down on their head and chest. They were able to get the driver out within 13 minutes before flying them to a hospital.

Two people were inside the house when the vehicle hit it. They were unharmed.

Firefighters said the vehicle was removed and crews cleared up debris.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group