Driver hurt when SUV crashes into parked car, rolls onto side

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A driver was hurt overnight in Penn Hills after crashing into a parked car.

Penn Hills No. 7 VFC says the crash happened on the 350 block of Fielding Street around 11:30 p.m. An SUV crashed into a parked vehicle and rolled onto its side.

Firefighters stabilized the vehicle, then removed the driver from inside.

The driver was taken to a hospital. They’re expected to be okay.

The crash remains under investigation.

