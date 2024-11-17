Local

Driver injured after SUV destroys pole in Allegheny Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after an SUV crashed into a pole in Allegheny Township.

Allegheny Township Police said the crash happened off Route 356 near the Crain Road intersection at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Video shared with Channel 11 shows the vehicle driving up an embankment and narrowly missing a tree before hitting the pole.

Investigators said the driver was the only person in the vehicle. They were taken to a hospital.

Police are working to learn what caused the crash.

Power should be restored for all people in the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

