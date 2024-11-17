Driver injured after SUV destroys pole in Allegheny Township

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after an SUV crashed into a pole in Allegheny Township.
Allegheny Township Police said the crash happened off Route 356 near the Crain Road intersection at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Video shared with Channel 11 shows the vehicle driving up an embankment and narrowly missing a tree before hitting the pole.
Investigators said the driver was the only person in the vehicle. They were taken to a hospital.
Police are working to learn what caused the crash.
Power should be restored for all people in the area at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
