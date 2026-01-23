Driver loses control, crashes into former bank in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into a building in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Millvale Avenue and Baum Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

Public safety officials stated that the driver lost control and struck the former PNC Bank building, which is currently vacant.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

The building has significant damage, and inspectors will be called out to evaluate the structural integrity.

