Partial human remains found in Mercer County reservoir

HERMITAGE, Pa. — Partial human remains were found within a Mercer County reservoir Tuesday.

The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said remains were found within the Shenango River Reservoir near the Golden Run Wildlife area at around 10 p.m.

It is unknown at this time how long the remains were in the water. The cause and manner of death, as well as the person’s identity, have not be determined.

Search, Rescue, and Recovery resources have been requested to perform a coordinated search of the area in an effort to find additional human remains and evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

