Driver rams into police cruiser during chase in Butler Township, investigators say

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators say a driver rammed into a police cruiser during a chase in Butler Township.

Channel 11 got an exclusive look at the damage to the police cruiser.

Police said they arrested Jamie Davis Jr. for intentionally wrecking his car into a patrol vehicle when trying to drive away from officers Tuesday night. We learned a 17-year-old was in the car with him.

The chief told Channel 11 they got a call just before midnight from security at the Sheetz along Evans City Road about two guys in a black Chevrolet Cobalt who stole alcohol.

One of the officers pulling out of the police station spotted the car and followed it into the Whitesown Village apartment complex.

We noticed tire marks in the grass where police say they found the car stuck in the mud and then it drove right into the police cruiser.

“They hit the driver side of the vehicle forced it into another parked vehicle and they left the complex,” Chief John Hays said.

During the pursuit, police said Davis turned off his car lights to try to hide from police, which could have made it a dangerous situation on the road.

The officer ended up finding the car crashed into a tree with Davis and the teen hiding nearby.

Police said about $400 worth of alcohol and Sheetz items were in the car.

Hays believes they stole from more than one Sheetz.

“We are checking with the other Sheetz stores located in the area,” Hays said.

According to police paperwork, Davis admitted to police he’d been drinking. He faces several charges including aggravated assault.

With the police cruiser out of service, the department will be down one vehicle but the chief said they can manage because they have some backup cruisers.

