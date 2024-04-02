Driver rescued from flood waters in Washington County

The driver of a van was rescued when he became stuck in flood waters in Washington County on Tuesday morning.

It happened on Barney’s Run Road in East Bethlehem Township as strong storms moved across the region.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows first responders using ladders to rescue the driver. Water was over the transit van’s tires.

Flood water The driver of a transit van was rescued when he became stuck in flood waters in East Bethlehem Township.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group