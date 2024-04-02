Local

Driver rescued from flood waters in Washington County

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Flood waters A transit van became stuck in flood waters in East Bethlehem Township Tuesday morning.

The driver of a van was rescued when he became stuck in flood waters in Washington County on Tuesday morning.

It happened on Barney’s Run Road in East Bethlehem Township as strong storms moved across the region.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows first responders using ladders to rescue the driver. Water was over the transit van’s tires.

Flood water The driver of a transit van was rescued when he became stuck in flood waters in East Bethlehem Township.

No injuries were reported.

