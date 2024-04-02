HIGH-IMPACT DAY: Heavy rain, severe storms Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms will make Tuesday a high-impact day across the area.

Areas of heavier rain and thunderstorms will slow the morning commute, possibly bringing streams and creeks out of their banks in areas that see the heaviest rain Tuesday morning.

Later in the day, strong to severe storms could bring damaging winds, heavy downpours, large hail and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware by checking the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast on Channel 11 News before you head out for the latest timing and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you through the day for the latest alerts, watches and warnings.

Two rounds of showers and storms are possible with the first impacting the morning commute and the second, stronger part of the system moving in during Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms later in the day could produce severe weather, especially west of the City of Pittsburgh.

